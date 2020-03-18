Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.68% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

CATB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

