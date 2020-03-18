Bank of Montreal Can Sells 148,178 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Vision were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 440,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Vision Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

