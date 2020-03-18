Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $40.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

NYSE BK opened at $29.97 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

