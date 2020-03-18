Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.66

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 2037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,628,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $24,192,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

