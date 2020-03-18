Barclays PLC Acquires 18,538 Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Kindred Biosciences worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.30. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

