Barclays PLC Acquires 3,223 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of National Bankshares worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKSH. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Bankshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKSH shares. TheStreet lowered National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,889. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

