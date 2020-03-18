Barclays PLC Acquires 3,835 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

STOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

