Barclays PLC Acquires 4,827 Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Era Group worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE ERA opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Era Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

