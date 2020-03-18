Barclays PLC Acquires 9,139 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $294,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $43,744.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $398,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

MGTA opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $287.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.75. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

