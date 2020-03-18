Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

In other news, EVP Peter Rayno purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,763.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,019.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

