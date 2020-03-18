Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $97,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,694.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $216.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

