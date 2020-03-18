Barclays PLC Buys 11,437 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $269.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWB shares. ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

