Barclays PLC Buys 11,936 Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Titan International worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 92,426 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Titan International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 881,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger purchased 42,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan International stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $112.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.27. Titan International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Titan International’s payout ratio is presently -2.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

