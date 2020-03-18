Barclays PLC Buys 5,215 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,768 shares of company stock worth $1,034,975. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

