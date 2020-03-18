Barclays PLC Buys 5,276 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

