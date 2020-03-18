Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 16,134 MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $299.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

