Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,479 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 37.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 343.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.97. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

