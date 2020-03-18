Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 154.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2,471,005.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 988,402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. Construction Partners Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

