Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Home Bancorp worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

HBCP stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.45. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBCP. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

