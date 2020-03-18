Barclays PLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 236.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of BRT Apartments worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

