Barclays PLC Has $286,000 Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of International Money Express worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

International Money Express stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express Inc has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.