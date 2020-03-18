Barclays PLC Has $289,000 Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 194.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $121,082 over the last ninety days. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

