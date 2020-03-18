Barclays PLC Has $294,000 Stake in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Investar worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Investar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. Investar Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $901,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,534 shares of company stock worth $319,331. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.