Barclays PLC Has $299,000 Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Landec by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Landec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNDC stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $280.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDC. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

