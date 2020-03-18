Barclays PLC Has $301,000 Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Limoneira worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.