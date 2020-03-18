Barclays PLC Has $306,000 Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 246.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the third quarter worth $13,547,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 207,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 199,239 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,483 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

ICL stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.