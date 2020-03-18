Barclays PLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 191.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

