Barclays PLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of AKCA opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2620.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

