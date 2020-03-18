Barclays PLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Quanterix by 2,497.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

In related news, Director David R. Walt acquired 54,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $900,706.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $37,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,560.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,737 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

