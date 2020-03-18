Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of BBX Capital worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

BBX opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BBX Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.86.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $234.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

