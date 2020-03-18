Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 1,322.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Red River Bancshares worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of RRBI opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $262.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Red River Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.