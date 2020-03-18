Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of MediciNova worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

In related news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

