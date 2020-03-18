Barclays PLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

SPNE opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

