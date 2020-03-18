Barclays PLC Purchases 13,267 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $272.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

