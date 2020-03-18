Barclays PLC Purchases 2,686 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bel Fuse worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELFB opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

