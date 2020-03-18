Barclays PLC Raises Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MITK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.14. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

