Barclays PLC Sells 123,253 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,253 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

In other news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

