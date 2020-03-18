Barclays PLC Sells 353,887 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 353,887 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of ADMA Biologics worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 160.68%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,563,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,972,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

