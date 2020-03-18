Barclays PLC Trims Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $77.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.58.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

