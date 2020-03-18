Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes & Noble Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:BNED opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 441.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 565,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

