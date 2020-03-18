Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.12

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1575317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

