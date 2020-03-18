BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $590.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $386.76 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $354.01 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

