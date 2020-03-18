BOX (NYSE:BOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 51364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Get BOX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,504,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,591,000 after acquiring an additional 107,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after acquiring an additional 403,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 174,987 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.