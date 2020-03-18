BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 900 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Weibo by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Weibo by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 186,572 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $4,468,000. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

