BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,277,000. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 149,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 422,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 145,205 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after buying an additional 132,999 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after buying an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.