BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Southern Copper by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $44.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

