BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 489.5% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several analysts have commented on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.