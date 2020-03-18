BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 115,358 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,419,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,175,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 782,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of HDS opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

