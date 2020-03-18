BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.38 Million Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,324 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 273,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 207,429 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $279,905.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.35. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

