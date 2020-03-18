BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

